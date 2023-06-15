Postal Service closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth holiday

Postal Service retail locations will be closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery except for holiday premium Priority Mail Express on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

All retail locations will be open for normal business hours, and regular mail delivery will resume, the next business day, Tuesday, June 20.

Customers are still able to order stamps, shipping supplies, print shipping labels, and request package pickups 24/7, including holidays, online at www.usps.com. Stamps are also sold at most major grocery stores, big box stores, some pharmacies, and even ATMs.

For a full list of holiday observances, please see the holiday and events page on our website, https://about.usps.com/newsroom/events/.

