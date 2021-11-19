Pilot killed, two injured in incident at Texas Air Force base

An Air Force pilot was killed and two others injured in an incident Friday at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

The incident occurred at 10 a.m. Friday and involved two T-38C Talon trainer aircraft, the Air Force base said in a release on Facebook. One of the injured pilots was taken to a hospital in Del Rio, where they were treated and released. The other pilot is in critical condition and was evacuated by air to an Army medical center in San Antonio.

"Losing teammates is unbelievably painful and it is with a heavy heart I express my sincere condolences," said Col. Craig Prather, 47th Flying Training Wing commander. "Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with our pilots involved in this mishap and their families."

An investigation is still ongoing.

Laughlin Air Force Base is located nearly three hours from San Antonio.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel