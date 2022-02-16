Person goes overboard on cruise ship in Gulf of Mexico

A person went overboard from the Carnival Valor on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports.

Nola.com reports the U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for that passenger.

The Coast Guard's 8th District and Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified that a passenger went overboard at 2:28 p.m., according to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Gabriel Wisdom.

The boat was expected to dock in New Orleans on Thursday.

No other details were immediately available, they say.

