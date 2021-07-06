No relay: Banned sprinter Richardson left off Olympic team

Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson isn't on the Olympic roster released by USA Track and Field.

The decision means the American's positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race.

Richardson’s positive test nullified her win at Olympic trials last month and the spot that went with it in the 100. Her 30-day suspension was set to end before the start of the relays in Tokyo. T

hat left open the possibility she could run on the relay team. But her name was missing from the roster USATF sent out Tuesday.

It means no Olympics for the 21-year-old sprinter, who was expected to challenge for gold medals in Tokyo.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel