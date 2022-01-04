Watch
NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched space telescope

AP
This photo provided by NASA, the James Webb Space Telescope is separated in space on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope soared from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast, riding a European Ariane rocket into the Christmas morning sky. The $10 billion infrared observatory is intended as the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope. (NASA via AP)
NASA Webb Telescope
Posted at 2:08 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 15:08:44-05

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA has aced the most complicated, critical job on its newly launched space telescope: unrolling and stretching a sunshade the size of a tennis court.

Flight controllers in Maryland cheered and bumped fists Tuesday once the fifth and final layer of the ultra-thin sunshield was pulled tight.

The mirrors are next up for release this weekend.

The $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope is more than halfway toward its destination 1 million miles from Earth, following its Christmas Day send-off.

It's the biggest and most powerful observatory ever launched and is considered the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope.

