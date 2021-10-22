Moderna Booster now available at more than 9,800 CVS Pharmacy locations

CVS Health announced Friday, October 22, that more than 9,800 CVS Pharmacy locations are now offering the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations.

These locations are also continuing to offer the previously authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster.

The decision to offer the Moderna COVID-19 booster follows the recent authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The guidelines set by ACIP and CDC for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot are as follows:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series · People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series · People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNA primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after their mRNa primary series

The CDC is also recommending a booster shot for patients who received the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine and are 18 and older were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Based on new guidance provided by the CDC, eligible patients may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster.

The CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots. For medical guidance around vaccines and boosters please contact your healthcare provider or visit www.vaccine.gov.

CVS says patients interested in receiving a COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series are strongly encouraged to make an appointment at CVS.com or the CVS App. Patients may also schedule a flu vaccine at the same time. CDC guidance allows for administration of any of the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines at the same time as the flu vaccine.

“The systems we’ve built and our deep experience in providing vaccinations allows us to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. “We also remain focused on providing easy and convenient opportunities for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses.”

CVS says patients scheduling an appointment on CVS.com will need to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine and will be able to schedule an appointment for a Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose if they have had two previous doses with the same vaccine at least six months prior, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine at least two months prior.

Per guidance from the CDC, CVS says patients will be asked to self-attest to their eligibility as defined by the eligibility guidelines.

CVS Health says it has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and 32 million COVID-19 tests across the country to date. The company says it is also prepared to expand vaccine eligibility to ages 5-11 as soon as it is authorized to do so by public health agencies.

