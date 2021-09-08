Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to return to NYC streets, with precautions

Macy’s, Inc. and the City of New York announced the return of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for its 95th annual celebration.

This year will see the return of the annual parade's marching band, cheer and group performances along with their iconic helium balloon and floats. In-person viewing will also return this year.

The company says that all volunteers must be vaccinated and masks are required to be worn by participants.

The official kick-off to the holiday season will take to the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, November 25th beginning at 9:00 a.m.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for more than nine decades, growing to become an icon of American pop culture as it annually marks the official start of the holiday season,” said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. “For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience.”

Macy’s says that it partnered closely with the City and State of New York to create an event production plan that would ensure health and safety practices are aligned with current CDC guidelines, as well as local and state government protocols.

The City of New York will manage public viewing locations and safety procedures along designated portions of the route with access details to be announced.

For its participants and staff, Macy’s will put in place several health and safety procedures across all areas of the production.

2021 Health & Safety procedures include, but are not limited to the following:

All volunteer participants and staff will be vaccinated. Vaccine verification will be conducted at all back of house entry points. A few exceptions to this procedure may be made at the sole discretion of Macy’s and its medical consultant based on select extenuating circumstances. For those rare instances, Macy’s medical consultant will administer COVID-19 testing and clear the individual for Parade participation.

All participants and staff regardless of vaccination status will wear face coverings and additional protective equipment, as warranted by their role. As appropriate, exceptions may include singers, dancers and musicians performing down the route or for the national broadcast.

Macy’s will implement a reduction in the overall number of participants of between 10 to 20 percent (approximately 800 to 1,600 participants).

Social distancing practices will be in place at all interior/exterior Parade operations including costuming areas, seating and participant check-in.

Macy's says that they will monitor health and safety concerns and implement contingency plans should conditions warrant.

2021 Macy’s Parade initial production plan (subject to change):

Marching band, cheer and specialty group performances originally slated for the 2020 Parade will take place this year live in New York City.

Macy’s signature giant character balloons will once again be flown with 80-100 handlers, the flight management team and its anchor vehicle.

The return of Macy’s Balloon Inflation event is currently under consideration. More information will be announced in November.

Details on the exact public viewing locations including viewing maps, entry guidelines and restrictions will be announced in November. Spectators are encouraged to check macys.com/parade in advance of their travel to the Parade route.

For more information visit macys.com/parade.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel