Judge set to begin key hearing in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case

Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - This Feb. 4, 2013, file photo, shows a detail of a Boy Scout uniform worn during a news conference in front of the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that envisions continued operations of its local troops and national adventure camps but leaves many unanswered questions about resolving tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims by former Boy Scouts. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Posted at 8:32 AM, Aug 12, 2021
DOVER, Del. (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to approve an $850 million agreement that is key to the group's proposed reorganization plan.

The judge was to begin a hearing Thursday on whether to approve the agreement.

It involves the national Boy Scouts organization based in Irving, Texas, the roughly 250 local Boy Scout councils, and attorneys representing some 70,000 men who claim they were sexually abused as youngsters.

The agreement faces opposition from insurers that issued policies to the Boy Scouts, other law firms representing thousands of abuse victims, and various church denominations that have sponsored local Boy Scout troops.

