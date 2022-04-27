Happy Secretary Day Acadiana

Secretary Day was first created by Mary Barrett—the president of the National Secretaries Association. She invented the holiday sometime during the late 1940s and early 1950s. In 1952, U.S.

On the Wednesday in the last week of April, Administrative Professionals Day, also known as Secretaries Day, is celebrated.

Secretaries and administrative assistants are integral to the smooth operation of an office, and this holiday honors their contributions.

Despite the fact that their roles have evolved over the past few years, they remain an integral to the operations of the workplace.

More information can be found on Administrative Professionals Day HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel