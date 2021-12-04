Governor apologizes for Nevada's role in Indigenous schools

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The state of Nevada plans to fully cooperate with federal efforts to investigate the history of Native American boarding schools.

Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday apologized for the state's role in funding the construction of and relocation of children to the Stewart Indian School in Carson City.

Native American children were sent to boarding schools across the U.S. as part of a government policy designed to assimilate them into Euro-American culture.

Historians say the students were taken from their homes and prohibited from speaking their languages.

Some died and were buried secretly on school grounds.

The Stewart School is among more than 350 that the Interior Department plans to investigate in a review announced this year.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel