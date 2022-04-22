Earth Day 2022 Annual Climate Leadership Gala

Friday, April 22 is Earth Day and at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., EARTHDAY.ORG's 2022 Climate Leadership Conference will be held.

Over 300 industry leaders representing diverse fields - including tech, finance, arts, conservation, and more will meet at the conference to track progress, celebrate achievements, and honor outstanding environmental leaders.

Most of the discussions today tend to focus on how we can minimize the harm we do to the earth. In any case, let us change topics this Earth Day and talk about how the planet is actually harmful to us and can even kill us.

In a statement from Kathleen Rogers, President, EARTHDAY.ORG.

“There has never been a greater moment of opportunity to Invest In Our Planet and change the trajectory of the defining crisis of our time. Earth Day 2022 is the moment when we all come together to act on climate change – individuals, businesses and governments. This year’s honorees are leading the way to create widespread awareness and accelerate critical action for climate change solutions."

The full press release can be viewed HERE.

