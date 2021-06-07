Coast Guard searching water for 10-year-old in Matagorda, Texas

The Coast Guard is searching the water for a missing ten-year-old boy Monday near Jetty Park in Matagorda, Texas.
The Coast Guard says that Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at 6:53 p.m. Sunday of a ten-year-old male and a 30-year-old male who had gone missing while swimming.
Two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews from Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor and Station Freeport as well as a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew were launched for the search.
At approximately 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, the body of the missing 30-year-old was located onshore.
The 10-year-old has still not been located. He was last seen wearing black swim trunks.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
- Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
- Coast Guard Air Station Houston
- Coast Guard Station Freeport
- Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor
- Matagorda County Sheriff's Office
- Texas Search and Rescue
- Texas EquuSearch
