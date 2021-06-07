Watch
Coast Guard searching water for 10-year-old in Matagorda, Texas

Body of 30-year-old man found on beach
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:01:01-04

The Coast Guard is searching the water for a missing ten-year-old boy Monday near Jetty Park in Matagorda, Texas.

The Coast Guard says that Houston-Galveston watchstanders received notification at 6:53 p.m. Sunday of a ten-year-old male and a 30-year-old male who had gone missing while swimming.

Two 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crews from Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor and Station Freeport as well as a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew were launched for the search.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, the body of the missing 30-year-old was located onshore.

The 10-year-old has still not been located. He was last seen wearing black swim trunks.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at (281) 464-4854.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston
  • Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
  • Coast Guard Air Station Houston
  • Coast Guard Station Freeport
  • Coast Guard Station Port O'Connor
  • Matagorda County Sheriff's Office
  • Texas Search and Rescue
  • Texas EquuSearch

