Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson dies at 84

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the longtime civil rights activist, Baptist minister and two-time presidential candidate, died Tuesday at age 84, his family said.

Jackson's family confirmed his death in a statement posted on his website and social media accounts. He died on Tuesday morning, surrounded by family.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Civil Rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Honorable Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr.," the family said. "His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity."

Jackson was a protégé of King and was present at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis when King was assassinated in 1968. He went on to become a leading voice in the fight for racial and economic justice.

He sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1984 and 1988, becoming the first serious Black candidate for a major party's presidential nomination. His campaigns mobilized millions of voters and brought issues of poverty, civil rights, and social justice to the forefront of national politics.

Jackson founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, which advocates for civil rights and social change. Throughout his life, he championed causes ranging from voting rights to economic empowerment.

"A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless—from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilizing millions to register to vote—leaving an indelible mark on history," the family said.