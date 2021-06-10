Cassidy, bipartisan infrastructure group release joint statement

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) and the group of 10 senators working on a bipartisan infrastructure package released the following joint statement:

“Our group – comprised of 10 Senators, 5 from each party – has worked in good faith and reached a bipartisan agreement on a realistic, compromise framework to modernize our nation’s infrastructure and energy technologies. This investment would be fully paid for and not include tax increases. We are discussing our approach with our respective colleagues, and the White House, and remain optimistic that this can lay the groundwork to garner broad support from both parties and meet America’s infrastructure needs.”

In addition to Cassidy, the group is comprised of Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Rob Portman (R-OH), Jon Tester (D-MT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mark Warner (D-VA), Lisa Murkowski (R-ME), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel