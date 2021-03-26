Bindi Irwin welcomes baby girl, first child with husband

Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, announced the birth of her daughter on Thursday.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed a baby girl on March 25, the same day as their one year wedding anniversary.

Irwin posted to her social media pages about the birth of Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Grace Warrior Irwin Powell ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DcJGCrTcFs — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) March 26, 2021

Grace was named after Bindi's great-grandmother. Grace's middle name "Warrior Irwin" is in tribute to Bindi's father Steve and his legacy as "the most incredible wildlife warrior."

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," a post on Irwin's Instagram reads.

Bindi's mother Terri Irwin expressed her happiness about the birth on Twitter saying her heart was incredibly happy and that Steve would be beyond proud.

"Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud. Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!"

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel