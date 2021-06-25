Astronauts complete solar panel work in 3rd spacewalk

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Astronauts have finished unfurling a new pair of solar panels outside the International Space Station.
It's the third spacewalk in just over a week for NASA's Shane Kimbrough and France's Thomas Pesquet.
They floated out Friday to add the second in a series of powerful new solar wings that should keep the space station running the rest of this decade.
The new 60-foot-long roll-out solar array has been fully deployed successfully! #AskNASA | https://t.co/lCvrNKHbhT pic.twitter.com/VBJoFdL8vc— International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 25, 2021
This should have been done in two spacewalks. But spacesuit and other problems hampered last week's effort.
NASA added a third spacewalk to connect and unfurl the second solar wing.
This time, everything went smoothly.
