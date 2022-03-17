Watch
Appeals court revives Biden climate damage cost estimate

Matthew Brown/AP
FILE - A flare burns natural gas at an oil well Aug. 26, 2021, in Watford City, N.D. The Biden administration is delaying decisions on new federal oil and gas drilling and other energy-related actions after a federal court ruling blocked the way officials were calculating the real-world costs of climate change. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Posted at 1:29 PM, Mar 17, 2022
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An appeals court has revived a Biden administration effort to account for potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for polluting industries.

A Louisiana-based federal judge had blocked the so-called “social cost of carbon" policy.

The Trump appointee said its regulatory burdens would drive up energy prices. But a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in New Orleans stayed that ruling in a decision dated Wednesday, saying any burdens are speculative.

For now, it means federal regulations can factor in the cost of carbon dioxide emissions at about $51 per ton. Louisiana's attorney general is pursuing another appeal.

