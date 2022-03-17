Appeals court revives Biden climate damage cost estimate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An appeals court has revived a Biden administration effort to account for potential damage from greenhouse gas emissions when creating rules for polluting industries.

A Louisiana-based federal judge had blocked the so-called “social cost of carbon" policy.

The Trump appointee said its regulatory burdens would drive up energy prices. But a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in New Orleans stayed that ruling in a decision dated Wednesday, saying any burdens are speculative.

For now, it means federal regulations can factor in the cost of carbon dioxide emissions at about $51 per ton. Louisiana's attorney general is pursuing another appeal.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel