Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 10-year-old girl after mother found dead

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old Texas girl after her mother was found dead Wednesday morning.

Police in Carrollton, Texas are asking for help from the public in locating 10-year-old Rosemary Lee Singer.

Singer's mother, Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead early on March 3 at her home at E Hebron Parkway in Carrollton, Texas.

Singer is believed to be with her father, Ronald Lee Singer.

Ronald is reportedly driving a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV belonging to Maria Ramos, who is identified as his ex-wife. It has a Texas license plate NLZ-4205.

Police say that Ronald Singer has ties to Hillsboro Texas but that there is no definitive information on where he might be at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rosemary Singer or her father Ronald Lee Singer is asked to call 911 or contact 972-466-3333 if you are not in the Carrollton area.

