Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old taken from College Station

Police in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl abducted from a home in College Station.

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, March 4 for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch. College Station Police say Welch was abducted from Treehouse Trail.

Adeline is 3-ft tall, weighs 26 lbs, has blonde hair & blue eyes and was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt with buttons on the collar.

Police say that due to medical conditions, Adeline is in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury.

A suspect in the abduction has been identified as 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols.

Nichols is described as a white female, 5'0" tall, 110 lbs.

Police say Nichols is possibly driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander w/ TXLP MWS8187 w/ a "Princess on Board" sticker in rear window.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Welch or Nichols is asked contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel