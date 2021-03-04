Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old taken from College Station

items.[0].image.alt
College Station Police
3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch is believed to have been abducted from her home in College Station, Texas - March 4, 2021
College Station abduction.jpg
Posted at 2:03 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 15:03:18-05

Police in Texas have issued an Amber Alert for a three-year-old girl abducted from a home in College Station.

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday, March 4 for 3-year-old Adeline Paige Welch. College Station Police say Welch was abducted from Treehouse Trail.

Adeline is 3-ft tall, weighs 26 lbs, has blonde hair & blue eyes and was last seen wearing pink jeans and a white shirt with buttons on the collar.

Police say that due to medical conditions, Adeline is in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury.

A suspect in the abduction has been identified as 30-year-old Maranda Nicole Nichols.

Nichols is described as a white female, 5'0" tall, 110 lbs.

Police say Nichols is possibly driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander w/ TXLP MWS8187 w/ a "Princess on Board" sticker in rear window.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Welch or Nichols is asked contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.