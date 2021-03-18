14-year-old arrested in kidnapping of 1-year-old in Georgia, child not located

A 14-year-old in Georgia has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a 1-year-old inside.

Police in Dekalb County Georgia say that on Thursday, March 18, the teen, identified as 14-year-old Malachi Richardson, stole a vehicle with a child, 1-year-old Royalty Grisby inside.

The child has not been located, according to police.

Officials say the incident happened at around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday as the driver of the vehicle, the child's mother, attempted to make a food delivery in Stone Mountain.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout the child. The stolen vehicle was located on Thursday and then Richardson was arrested Thursday afternoon.

The child was last seen wearing a purple shirt, purple pants and pink jacket. They ask that anyone with information to call 911.

