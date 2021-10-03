A body believed to be missing Florida college student has been found

Sixty detectives in Orange County Sheriff's criminal investigation division were working "exclusively" in the search for missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano; FBI joined forces searching on Friday.

Now, her body is believed to have been found.

Her family reported her missing after she missed a flight home to South Florida on September 24.

According to law enforcement, Marcano was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Arden Villas.

The Florida college student disappeared when a maintenance man allegedly used a master key to enter her apartment.

Her body was found near an apartment building, police say.

"At this time, we cannot identify a cause of death, so I don't' want to speculate on that," Sheriff John Mina said of Marcano's death during a news conference Saturday.

The sheriff previously said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked is considered the "prime suspect," according to NPR.

Detectives spoke to Caballero after the college student was last seen, but had no evidence to detain him was available at that time.

Authorities said Marcano had repeatedly rejected romantic advances made by Caballero.

Police say they had obtained a warrant for his arrest after learning he had entered her apartment before she disappeared where cell phone records of Caballero led them to the area, showing he was at the apartment for about 20 minutes the night she was reported missing.

Cabellero, 27, allegedly killed himself on Monday and his body was found in a garage.

The apartment complex, Arden Villa, released a statement saying "all potential employees are vetted through a national background check services provider," and no records of burglary or sexual assault were found involving Caballero.

"Everyone wanted this outcome to be different," said Mina. "As a sheriff, as a father, obviously we are grieving at the loss of Miya."

Cabellero had a history of criminal activity.

