3rd arrest made in Texas shooting of New Orleans officer

HOUSTON (AP) - Police say a third man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer and his friend during a holdup while the two were dining at a Houston restaurant.

Police announced Thursday that 19-year-old Khalil Jden Nelson has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of New Orleans police Detective Everett Briscoe and Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy.

ARRESTED: The third & final suspect, Khalil Nelson, 19, is arrested & charged with 2 counts of capital murder in the deaths of @NOPDNews Det. Briscoe & Dyrin Riculfy.



Suspects Jackson & Jenkins are also charged with 2 counts of capital murder.



More info: https://t.co/qyNUD8FJrk https://t.co/pwKZA5X6PP pic.twitter.com/v4CyM3lH9Y — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 9, 2021

Court records do not list an attorney for Nelson who could speak on his behalf. He was set to make his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Police say Briscoe and Riculfy were dining on a restaurant patio on Aug. 21 when two men wearing hoodies approached, tried to rob them and then shot them.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel