National Hurricane Center resumes daily tropical outlooks with some changes this year

MIAMI, FL—The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has resumed issuing their daily tropical outlooks for the 2023 hurricane season.

New this year is that the 5-day outlook has been replaced with a 7-day outlook, so expect more "blobs" on the map throughout the year.

From the National Hurricane Center:

"For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days. Today, May 15th, marks the first day of routine issuance of the Atlantic basin Tropical Weather Outlook in 2023. This product describes significant areas of disturbed weather and their potential for tropical cyclone formation during the next seven days. The Tropical Weather Outlook is issued from May 15 through November 30 each year. The issuance times of this product are 2 AM, 8 AM, 2 PM, and 8 PM EDT. After the change to standard time in November, the issuance times are 1 AM, 7 AM, 1 PM, and 7 PM EST. A Special Tropical Weather Outlook will be issued to provide updates, as necessary, in between the regularly scheduled issuances of the Tropical Weather Outlook. Special Tropical Weather Outlooks will be issued under the same WMO and AWIPS headers as the regular Tropical Weather Outlooks. A graphical version of the Tropical Weather Outlook is available on the web at: https://www.hurricanes.gov. "

