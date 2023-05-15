Watch Now
National Hurricane Center resumes daily tropical outlooks with some changes this year

Small change to NHC tropical outlooks in 2023
7-Day outlook
Posted at 3:37 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 16:37:00-04

MIAMI, FL—The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has resumed issuing their daily tropical outlooks for the 2023 hurricane season.

New this year is that the 5-day outlook has been replaced with a 7-day outlook, so expect more "blobs" on the map throughout the year.

From the National Hurricane Center:

"For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days. 

Today, May 15th, marks the first day of routine issuance of the 
Atlantic basin Tropical Weather Outlook in 2023.  This product 
describes significant areas of disturbed weather and their 
potential for tropical cyclone formation during the next seven 
days.  

The Tropical Weather Outlook is issued from May 15 through 
November 30 each year.  The issuance times of this product are 2 
AM, 8 AM, 2 PM, and 8 PM EDT.  After the change to standard time 
in November, the issuance times are 1 AM, 7 AM, 1 PM, and 7 PM EST. 

A Special Tropical Weather Outlook will be issued to provide 
updates, as necessary, in between the regularly scheduled issuances 
of the Tropical Weather Outlook.  Special Tropical Weather Outlooks 
will be issued under the same WMO and AWIPS headers as the regular 
Tropical Weather Outlooks.

A graphical version of the Tropical Weather Outlook is available on 
the web at: https://www.hurricanes.gov. "

