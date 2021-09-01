Napier reunites with Texas' Sarkisian in friendly season opener

AUSTIN — The best competition is between friends right? Or... Maybe not.

In this case, Cajuns head coach Billy Napier is very familiar with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The two spent some time at Alabama back in 2016 where they were part of the offensive staff. Napier was the wide receivers coach and Sarkisian was an offensive assistant before being named interim offensive coordinator.

Now in their reunion, Napier says he's really looking forward to the match-up this weekend.

"I think its a of fun competing against people that you know and have relationships with," says Napier. I'm just glad to see him having success. It was incredible to watch what he did at Alabama with that offense and putting his stamp on it."

