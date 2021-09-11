Multi-Parish burn ban update

The state fire marshal's office released Friday that they are lifting the cease and desist order for all private burning in areas most impacted by Hurricane Ida.

State Fire Marshal H. Browning and the Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain lifted the state order for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana as recovery during the aftermath of Ida progresses.

The cease and desist order remains in place for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Terrebonne parishes, they say.

Private burning should only be allowed in the remaining parishes, by permission of the local fire department or local government, in the remaining parishes.

The order, they say, is effective as of 5 P.M.,Friday, September 10, and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include:

Plastic and other synthetic materials

Tires and other rubber products

Paints, household and agricultural chemicals

Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire

Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products

Buildings and mobile homes

