Muggy, summery forecast lingers into the weekend

It hasn't been a tropical system for a little while now but the remnants of Nicholas are still keeping moisture locked in to the area.

It'll be a thick atmosphere for the next several days, not only keeping showers in the forecast but also meaning a heat index that is in the 90s.

The high for Friday will sit in the upper 80s, and with little wind it'll feel pretty stuffy and warm out.

Showers will be scattered across the area with a few thunderstorms so keep an eye on the radar as you make your way about town.

This forecast will last through the rest of the weekend and well into next week before a font moves through and clears out the moisture and drops temperatures.

Finer details of the front have yet to emerge but the overall pattern is looking good for a front to move through towards the end of next week.

