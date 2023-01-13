Much cooler end to week, start of weekend; warming back up by weekend's end

GOOD MORNING Acadiana and welcome to Friday!

It is a chilly start to the day with readings in the low-mid 40s.

We are still dealing with stubborn cloud deck across portions of the area, but those clouds will quickly kick out of here by mid-morning.

Thereafter, we are looking at plenty of sunshine and much cooler conditions compared to the past few days.

Highs will only top out in the mid-50s.

Winds will remain somewhat breezy out of the NNW at ~10-15 mph.

However, surface high pressure will move overhead tonight which will lighten up the winds.

And with clear skies in place, temperatures will be dropping close to that freezing degree mark.

Tonight Cold low temperatures

Additionally, a patchy frost is likely to develop by Saturday morning, so you'll want to take care and cover any tender vegetation that you have.

Also be sure the pets have a warm place to stay!

After that frosty start, it'll remain cool into our Saturday afternoon as readings push the upper 50s under sunny skies.

The cold snap will be short lived; however, as warmer temperatures and clouds will be back for the end of the weekend and start of the next week.

Have a great weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel