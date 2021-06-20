Move The Mindset hosts Juneteenth commemoration in downtown Lafayette

Many in Acadiana are observing Juneteenth. The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

It marks June 19, 1865, the day that slaves living in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom.

In downtown Lafayette Saturday, a Juneteenth event commemorated the end of slavery. It's a day remembered as America's other Independence Day. Those who were in attendance say it's an important part of our history.

Several dozen gathered in downtown Lafayette to honor the holiday. Many who were unaware of the significance of Juneteenth used the event as a teachable moment for their children.

"I think it's important that they understand the significance of what this means so they don't grow up like I did, without really knowing about the history and about what we went through and where we are today,” said Karen Williams.

Others in attendance are seeking truth when it comes to Black history.

"Just tell the truth in history and people will be supportive, because how can you not?” said Jackie Cochran.

Move The Mindset president Fred Prejean reminded the crowd the significance of why Juneteenth is celebrated.

"Juneteenth is a day of remembrance. It represents the beginning of the end of chattel slavery but does not address the oppression of domination. To understand the joy of Juneteenth, we must first understand the pain of enslavement that preceded it,” said Prejean.

Now that Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday, organizers say it makes the celebration all the more special in Acadiana.

