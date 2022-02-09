Mounting concerns from public over detention ponds

MILTON, L.a. — Tuesday night Lafayette Consolidated Government addressed questions about new detention ponds being built in the parish.

Four ponds are in the works near the Riverwood subdivision in Milton where people who live in the area had questions about the benefits, but also the process LCG used to acquire the property.

Some of the primary concerns — noise level — which neighbors said has been non-stop 24/7, but also questions about transparency and whether LCG went through the proper channels to acquire the property, given other challenges in land-grab cases.

"The quick-taking, uh, the process by which they condemn property and take it, they're doing it really quick," said board member of Dredge the Vermilion Bob Hammock. "And they're doing it ahead of schedule, ahead of the court, and so I think that it's — it's problematic."

When presented with these concerns over the project's speed, Mayor-President Guillory said he understands why people might have their doubts but maintains LCG is going through the proper means of attaining property for these ponds.

"That's normal, you have a new project, you have a new pace of government, we don't we don't pretend to be like the old way of doing government," Guillory said. "If you wanted the old way, you'd have someone else in here and I say that with humility and that's a compliment to my team that we surround ourselves around and we, we move quick."

Those with LCG said they hope to have as many ponds as possible completed by the start of this year's hurricane season, June 1.

