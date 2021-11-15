Watch
Mostly sunny skies to start the week

Daniel Phillps
Posted at 5:55 AM, Nov 15, 2021
Mostly sunny skies to start the work week, and temperatures that are going to push into the mid and upper 70s.

The start of the week will see a slight warm up over the coming days with temperatures pushing into the 80s by Wednesday as moisture starts to increase.

A front will move through on Thursday and bring along with it some scattered showers, and maybe a brief thunderstorm but strong storms aren't expected.

Clouds will linger through Thursday and start to clear Friday with temperatures falling through the end of the week and the weekend.

