Mostly sunny skies to start the week

Mostly sunny skies to start the work week, and temperatures that are going to push into the mid and upper 70s.

The start of the week will see a slight warm up over the coming days with temperatures pushing into the 80s by Wednesday as moisture starts to increase.

A front will move through on Thursday and bring along with it some scattered showers, and maybe a brief thunderstorm but strong storms aren't expected.

Clouds will linger through Thursday and start to clear Friday with temperatures falling through the end of the week and the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel