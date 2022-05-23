Mostly dry Monday, but an unsettled week ahead

It's set up to be a quiet start to, what is eventually, going to be a pretty unsettled work week with decent rain chances starting up on Tuesday.

Monday morning will get going with a layer of cloud cover that will slowly burn off as we get into the middle of the day.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and a few showers will pop up in the evening, particularly in the southeast corner of Acadiana.

Showers will start to materialize late in the afternoon on Tuesday as a surface low moves to our north, soaking showers and a few thunderstorms, will be likely across all of Acadiana.

This is then going to get followed up by another round of rain which will stick around until Thursday morning, once again a few strong storms will be possible.

When all is said and done Acadiana could be looking at 1-3" inches of rain through the week, with some isolated areas seeing a little more or a little less.

As long as it doesn't arrive all at once, and for the most part it looks like it will be fairly spread out, the rain is going to be very beneficial.

The severity of the drought has eased up a little over the last couple of weeks, but that doesn't change the fact that we are still very dry.

Particularly in the southwest corner of Acadiana the drought is still considered extreme, so any rainfall is going to be a welcomed sight.

