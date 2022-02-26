Mostly cloudy, cool Sunday; turning milder as the new week wears on

Chilly, but dry this evening if you plan on heading out.

Temperatures will be in the 50s before ultimately bottoming out in the low-mid 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday Temperatures

An upper-level disturbance will be traversing the area tonight.

That will generate scattered light shower activity mainly after midnight.

Bradley HRRR model

Some misty sprinkles/light showers may stick around through the first half of our Sunday morning, but activity will come to an end prior to noon.

Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy otherwise.

Some dull sunshine late Sunday afternoon should help to push our highs into the mid-50s.

Sunday Temperatures

Skies will clear Sunday night heading into Monday morning.

It'll get quite chilly with lows in the mid-30s first thing Monday morning.

Looks good for Monday (Lundi Gras) as highs settle into the low-mid 60s under sunny skies.

Mardi Gras day will start off chilly in the upper 30s, but it'll be a mild finish as highs top out in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Rest of the week looks nice and even milder with temperatures pushing the mid-70s.. eventually upper 70s to lower 80s by the end of the week and heading into the following weekend.

We may start to see isolated rain chances returning sometime next weekend, albeit nothing too terribly high at this time.

Stay with the KATC storm team for the latest.

Have a great rest of the weekend and enjoy the parades!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel