Mosquito season in south Louisiana

With spring rains and warmer temperatures on the way, that sets up the perfect breeding ground for our old friend: the mosquito.

Glenn Stokes, a mosquito specialist, says the insect lives about 30 days and can lay 40-50 eggs at the same time.

That means they can populate pretty quickly, but there are ways you can help keep those numbers down.

Take a walk around the outside of your house and search for places where water accumulates in a warm moist environment.

The breeding grounds can take shape in things like plant saucers, culverts, fountains, and gutters.

So, you want to be sure to empty those out as regularly as possible.

"It’s gonna take, you know, three days or so for mosquitoes to actually produce adults in something like that.. so if you can get rid of it within a short time period, you won't have any mosquito larvae or adults," explains Stokes.

Additionally, leaving outside lights on will attract mosquitoes to an area, especially during the dawn and dusk hours.

Now of course, there are mosquito products/repellents that you can invest in to keep these insects away.

Ortho Home Defense, Mosquito Beater and Mosquito dunks are some just to name a few.

Good ole OFF! spray will do the trick as well.

Stokes also says that mosquito population has been lower than usual, at least for this time of year.

He contributes the lower numbers to the recent cold winter and busy past hurricane season.

However, we can certainly expect them to come swarming back in the weeks ahead!

