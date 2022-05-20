More unsettled pattern this weekend, into next week

A very mild and muggy night ahead for Acadiana.

Overnight lows will struggle to drop into the mid-upper 70s under fair skies.

We'll call it partly to mostly cloudy out there Saturday as highs push the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Winds will be breezy out of the south at around 15-20 mph.

The ridge of high pressure that has kept us hot and dry this week will break down this weekend, opening up the door for scattered showers and storms.

Now for Saturday—- models are having a difficult time grasping and recognizing the pattern as we are in MCC (Mesoscale Convective Complexes) season.

The GRAF shows a slightly wetter solution by late in the afternoon and into the evening.

Next 48-hours GRAF model

I'd pack the rain gear and be ready to dodge a few storms if you plan on heading out...

A more organized complex of storms will advance into the area late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Sunday AM HRRR model

There is a low-end threat that a couple of those storms could produce strong wind gusts and/or some pea-size hail.

Saturday/Saturday night Severe weather outlook

Locally heavy rains could also accompany any one particular storm.

With any luck, we'll catch a break by Sunday afternoon as overcast skies dominate.

As a result, highs will be a little cooler come Sunday (80s).

The pattern will remain unsettled through about the middle parts of next week.

Expect a daily chance of scattered showers and storms.

There is an isolated chance of flash flooding due to the extended periods rains expected.

Euro Rain estimates-next week ahead

Drier than average conditions should help the cause a bit, however.

We'll finally get some drier air (lower rain chances) in here by the end of the week and heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

Might even squeeze out a couple cooler overnight lows as well...

Have a great weekend!

