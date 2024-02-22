More sunshine & less humid heading into Friday, weekend

TONIGHT: Cool & breezy

Friday: Sunny & less humid

DISCUSSION

Clouds have dominated much of the day across Acadiana as a weak frontal boundary pushed through.

Those clouds will hang tough thru much of this evening and overnight.

Low temperatures will settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Bradley Article graphics

Clouds will quickly kick out of here early Friday and it will be back to full sunshine for the rest of the day.

Dew points will fall throughout the day, and that will give the air a much more comfortable feel to it as humidity levels drop.

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s.

Bradley Article graphics

Northerly winds will be somewhat breezy at around 8-16mph.

Bradley Article graphics

Those winds will relax Friday night into Saturday.

A beautiful weekend will follow for Acadiana.

Plenty of sunshine can be expected Saturday and Sunday as highs push the mid-70s both days.

Warmer, slightly more uncomfortable conditions will follow at least through the middle parts of next week.

Some rain chances will likely re-enter the picture by the mid-latter part of the week with the possibility of severe weather off to our north.

We'll keep an eye on that in the days ahead

Have a great one!

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel