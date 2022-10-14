Watch Now
More humid this weekend; strong front arrives next week

Muggy Meter-1607543012179.png
next few days
Muggy meter
Posted at 3:38 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 16:38:46-04

LOWS TONIGHT: LOWER 60s
HIGHS THIS WEEKEND: MID-UPPER 80s

DISCUSSION

Warm conditions this afternoon across Acadiana with temperatures in the 80s.

Another relatively pleasant evening ahead as readings fall through the 70s and eventually into the 60s.

The weekend will be more humid, but outside of a pop-up shower Sunday, we will look to remain dry.

Good news for Festival!

Big time front looks to arrive on Monday and that will usher in some much cooler temperatures for the middle parts of next week.

GFS Temps Regional Rob.png
GFS temperatures

We're talking lows in the 40s (some upper 30s to the north) with highs in the 60s/70s under sunny skies...

Get the jackets and sweaters ready!

Have a great weekend!

------------------------------------------------------------
