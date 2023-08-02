More high heat for end of week, into weekend

Tonight: Warm & muggy

THURSDAY: Very hot & mostly dry

DISCUSSION

Seasonably warm and quiet conditions tonight as lows settle into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Much of the same can be expected weather-wise Thursday with extremely hot conditions continuing.

Expect highs to push their way into the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Heat indices will once again push the 108-115°+ range.

Thursday's Heat index

I know we have been like a broken record this summer, but please continue to practice proper heat precautions.

Take plenty of breaks and drink lots of fluids if having to be outdoors!

Rain chances will run no better than 10%.

Similar conditions are expected to round out the week Friday

And unfortunately, we won't be able to shake this very hot pattern into the weekend.

End of week Upper pattern

Highs will continue to push the triple digits with heat indices way up there.

Isolated (at best) rain chances through the weekend as well.

Temperatures will continue to run above normal for the better part of next week as well, but hopefully we'll get some better rain chances in the mix.

Fingers crossed on that...

Have a great rest of the week!

TROPICS

Not a whole lot going on currently out in the Atlantic basin.

We're only monitoring one small spot off interest in the central Atlantic.

However, chances of development continue to go down (10%).

At any rate, it will remain out in the open waters.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

Peak of the season is still ahead of us—-just FYI

by month Tropical frequency

------------------------------------------------------------

