Lafayette, LA - In partnership with the Lafayette Transit System and the University of Louisiana Lafayette, Moncus Park will offer free shuttle rides from Blackham Coliseum beginning Saturday, March 18, to accommodate the influx of community members and tourists on Saturday mornings.

Park visitors wishing to use this convenient shuttle option can park at Blackham Coliseum’s Cabbage Patch Lot.

The free shuttle to Moncus Park will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday.