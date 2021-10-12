Mobile home community concerned about noise and safety

JEANERETTE, L.a. — Along Jeanerette's MLK Drive, those living in a mobile home community near the nearby nightlife scene "Ballers" have been losing sleep.

Candace Carlisle is a resident of this community. She said she is not only concerned for her safety and peace of mind, but for that of her children.

"My 5-year-old daughter gets woken up every weekend, and she's like, 'Mama, I'm scared,'" Carlisle said.

Other residents told KATC issues with vehicles blocking their driveways, patrons of the establishment publicly urinating, loud music blaring outdoors late into the night, and what they believe are the sirens of police escorts are interfering with their day-to-day, or rather, night-to-night.

Kisha Trautman is a lifelong resident of Jeanerette. She said that both she and her neighbors don't know where to turn.

"When we do call the cops, that's the first thing we're told," Trautman said. "'Well ma'am, they're doing security, the marshals are in there doing security, so they're obviously supposed to be handling the problems.'"

Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest "Pac-Man" Martin told KATC that this is not the case, as their jurisdiction is within the bar they are working security for, while Jeanerette Police Department is responsible for what goes on in the streets.

"When you're dealing with folks that's drinking and inebriated, sometimes they'll do things that's a little bit disrespectful and annoying, and listen," Pac-Man said. "I would drive out there when we're doing security on the property, it's the property, not so much the roadway, we not on the roadway, but if they call and the police department needs assistance, we're definitely going to assist them."

A spokesperson for Jeanerette Police Department echoed this and noted that those residing near Ballers have certain rights.

"If they (patrons) are parking on their property itself, it is private property. They themselves do have the right to call a tow truck."

Residents told KATC that while this may help, they may not always have the time to wait for a tow truck, especially in the case of an emergency. They do, however, hope things will start to change for the better.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel