MMA fighter fights for his community this holiday season

SAINT MARTINVILLE, La. — From training in Lafayette to fighting in his hometown of Saint Martinville, Josh Dunbar has been an MMA fighter for five years. Now, he’s using his platform to fight hunger and give back to the community that helped him get where he is today.

“We could give back on our way to the top, and I don’t wanna leave my people behind. I want them to be with me the whole journey, so that’s why I’m starting early in my career, giving back while I’m fresh in my career. I’m still hands-on in the community because that’s where my support’s at,” Dunbar said.

Giving back has been a consistent mission for Dunbar, both inside and outside the cage.

“This is what I’m all about giving more than receiving. And it’s just a blessing to be able to do this. I’m just trying to start a movement for the people behind me,” he said.

Alongside Deonte Gardner, Dunbar provided rice, canned goods, and other food items to families in need at a local food drive.

“I’m like, my community be needing help, so why not start something bigger than me and help people that are in need,” Dunbar said.

Together, they distributed 50 boxes of food and goods alongside friends, ensuring no family went without.

For Dunbar and Gardner, it’s about more than just food. It’s about family and giving back to the community that showed them love from a young age.

“It’s unbelievable, man. I wanna shed a tear, but we’re blessed though. Like we’re blessed to give back. Like I say, it’s Christmas. It’s not about us; it’s about everybody else, the people that don’t have it. And like I said, this is a stepping stool. We got more in stock,” Dunbar said.

Many families will be opening presents and boxes of food to feed their households this holiday season.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel