Mix of sunshine and clouds continues with spring temperatures

The spring weather continues in full force as we round the corner into the back half of the work week.

Temperatures have slowly been warming up and that process is going to continue again Thursday with highs sitting right around 80 in the afternoon.

This will come with a little more moisture as a steady southerly breeze (15-20 mph) will continue to pull in moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico.

There's not going to be much change for Friday either as we wake up to temperatures in the low 60s and maybe some fog down along the coastline.

The forecast isn't going to change until we get into Sunday with clouds thickening up ahead of a front that is expected to move through early Monday morning.

Those thickening clouds will begin a pretty unsettled time period with a stalling front arriving along the coast early Monday morning, opening the door for showers and gray skies through the week.

