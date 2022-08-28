Mississippi's Governor declares a State of Emergence for portions of his state

JACKSON, MS— This week, the city of Jackson has hit an all-time high with its record-setting rainfall and flood threat.

It is predicted that the Mississippi's Pearl River will crest at 36 feet Sunday night or Monday morning.

The city is advising residents to evacuate and leave as soon as possible so as not to create any future incidents.

" If you are capable of getting out now, get out now. Get out as soon as possible to prevent any incident or challenge with people trying to leave the area all at once", said mayor Chokwe Anta Lumumba.