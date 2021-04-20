Millions to be allocated for road and infrastructure projects in Acadiana

Several transportation projects in Acadiana are getting a boost, thanks to federal coronavirus relief funds.

216 million-dollars is being allocated to the state for road and infrastructure projects.

DOTD says they will receive large portions of that funding will help projects in Acadiana like the I-49 Connector and Highway 190.

"In order to better meet the needs of our state and make sure that the economy quickly moves forward and gets back to thriving,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.

During a joint press conference-- Governor Edwards and DOTD Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson announced the boost in funding. The I-49 Connector is at the top of priority list with $50 million dollars.

"In working with members of the delegation out of Acadiana, we'll allocate money to the I-49 Connector project in Lafayette that is expected to soon complete it's environmental process and that will be the first portion of funds dedicated to move directly into construction,” said Wilson.

Another project in Acadiana is Highway 190 in St. Landry Parish that will receive $8 million dollars.

"Another major investment will be using some of the funds to relocate utilities along 190 in St. Landry Parish. That is a major rehabilitation of a U.S. highway where utility sits actually in the roadbed itself,” said Wilson.

Governor Edwards adding the extra funding will help to improve the state's infrastructure.

"We're going to continue in Louisiana to make transportation a priority and ensure that our motorists have the infrastructure they need to access goods and services in their traveling needs and to do that safely,” Edward added.

