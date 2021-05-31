Millions headed to Acadiana for road projects

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that 11 projects around the state were contracted out to nine contractors totaling $36.8 million with $7.9 million coming to Acadiana.

"This second letting in May brings our infrastructure investment this month to $74 million," said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. "One of the notable projects let that will be starting soon is the rehabilitation of a segment of I-10 in Iberville Parish, a project that includes the installation of life-saving cable barriers. As always, safety is our top priority."

The projects and their apparent low bids are as follows:

Bridge Replacement and Repair:

Replacement of Palmetto Company Canal Bridge on LA 10 in St. Landry Parish: $4,993,947.69

Replacement of Breithaupt Cutoff Road Bridge over Rhinehart Creek in LaSalle Parish: $502,019.95

Pavement/ Overlay:

Milling, patching, widening, and overlay on LA 13 between 2.7 miles north of LA 14 and 0.2 miles north of Acadia Parish line in Acadia and Vermilion parishes: $2,714,191.05

Grading, overlay, milling, patching, drainage, and cable barriers on I-10 between the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and the West Baton Rouge Parish line in Iberville Parish: $18,727,509.11

Congestion Mitigation and Safety:

Intersection improvements at U.S. 61 and LA 3152 in Jefferson Parish: $6,095,000.00

Upgrade of warning devices on LA 378 at Union Pacific railroad crossing in Calcasieu Parish: $597,496.43

Pavement markings and striping on U.S. 90Z in Jefferson Parish: $1,646,225.00

Other:

Cross drain replacement on LA 114 west of Hessmer in Avoyelles Parish: $344,397.00

Electrical and architectural repairs to Calcasieu River West Fork moveable bridge on LA 378 in Calcasieu Parish: $330,000.00

Hydraulic cylinder rehabilitation on Daspit Bridge on LA 86 in Iberia Parish: $235,500.00

Sidewalk improvements along U.S. 190 in St. Tammany Parish: $569,000.00

Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors.

For more information about these projects, please visit www.dotd.la.gov.