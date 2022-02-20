Milder pattern, daily rain chances this week; next front arrives by week's end

MILDER PATTERN THIS WEEK. A warm front will be lifting northward across the area tonight.

A few showers will be possible as a result through tomorrow morning (30-40%).

Bradley Graf model

Lows (upper 50s/low 60s) will occur around midnight, but readings will actually rise into the mid-60s by daybreak Monday.

Mon./Tues. Temperatures

Intervals of sun by Monday afternoon will help get our temperatures into the mid-70s.

Winds will be breezy out of the south at around 10-20 mph.

Monday Sustain winds

You'll notice humidity on the increase as well.

We'll push the upper 70s to near 80° into mid-week as a cold front meanders just off to our north...

It'll stay quite breezy with those southerly winds.

We'll keep some rain chances in the mix, but activity will more or less be on a pretty scattered basis.

An isolated severe storm cold develop with the heating of the day on Tuesday, but the greater risk will be for areas off to our north.

Tuesday Severe weather risk

The cold front will finally push through sometime early Friday morning.

Best rain chances of the week will come Thursday night into Friday morning.

Cooler air will quickly filter in throughout Friday as highs will only be in the 50s (GFS keeps us in the 40s).

Winds will be breezy out of the north behind the front.

Models really start to diverge heading into the Mardi Gras Weekend, but we'll keep seasonably cool weather in the forecast for now

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel