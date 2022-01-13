Mild weather today but major changes arrive Saturday

The clouds eventually cleared Wednesday afternoon, and those clear skies paved the way for a chilly start to the day on Friday.

Plenty of sunshine will be with us through the day and will help warm us up to right about 70 in the afternoon, which will be noticeably warmer than earlier this week.

Skies remain clear through the night and lows will again drop into the low to mid 40s by early Friday morning.

Clouds will drift into the area on Friday which will be the initial sign that there are changes on the way, with a front moving through on Saturday morning.

Saturday is shaping up to be a dreary day with showers moving through early along a front, and temperatures dropping through the afternoon with winds increasing.

Once the low passes to our north wrap around moisture will mix with the cold air to the north and areas along and north of I-20 may end up with a flurry or two.

The chance for winter precipitation in Acadiana remains unlikely with the majority of the moisture staying well to our north.

This will lead to a bitterly cold Sunday morning with strong winds and a thick layer of clouds that won't start to clear until Sunday afternoon.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel