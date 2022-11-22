Mild temperatures returning as we head to the holidays

Stubborn cloud cover will be the main order of business for Tuesday's forecast, with gray skies set to dominate once again.

A few of those clouds will be able to produce a light shower or two, but most of us will be staying dry with little worry of any active rain.

Temperatures will start to warm up on Tuesday with the high getting into the low 60s in the afternoon, but continuing to warm up into the 70s on Wednesday.

Wednesday looks to be the nicest day of the work week with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.

Unfortunately, though that quiet weather won't last too long with showers and storms returning on Thanksgiving day.

This will accompany a front that swings through during the holiday before eventually stalling and keeping the showers going through Black Friday.

Rain totals could be a couple inches over a few days, so some localized flooding could be a slight issue as we approach the weekend.

