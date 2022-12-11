Mild next couple of days/Severe threat late Tuesday, early Wednesday/ Much colder pattern to follow

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 50s/LOWER 60s

HIGHS MONDAY: 60s/70s

DISCUSSION

Mostly cloudy and mild start to the week Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s into the afternoon.

Monday's High temperatures

NEXT WEATHER MAKER (large upper-level low and associated surface cold front) arrives late Tuesday heading into Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Wednesday AM GRAF model

There is going to be a threat for severe storms with this system.

Tuesday/Tuesday night Severe storm risk

Potential hazards here in Acadiana include damaging winds and the possibility of a couple isolated tornadoes.

However, the dynamics for a few stronger tornadoes is going to be more favorable for areas to the north.

Additionally, there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall, so we'll have to monitor for the potential of flash flooding in certain areas.

Tuesday/Wednesday Rainfall estimates

A MUCH colder pattern will then take shape for the remainder of the 10-day period.

Mid-December CPC outlook

We'll be talking highs in the 50s/60s and lows in the 30s/40s.

Get those jackets and coats ready to go!

Have a great week.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel