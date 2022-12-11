Mild next couple of days/Severe threat late Tuesday, early Wednesday/ Much colder pattern to follow

LOWS TONIGHT: UPPER 50s/LOWER 60s
HIGHS MONDAY: 60s/70s
DISCUSSION
Mostly cloudy and mild start to the week Monday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s into the afternoon.
NEXT WEATHER MAKER (large upper-level low and associated surface cold front) arrives late Tuesday heading into Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.
There is going to be a threat for severe storms with this system.
Potential hazards here in Acadiana include damaging winds and the possibility of a couple isolated tornadoes.
However, the dynamics for a few stronger tornadoes is going to be more favorable for areas to the north.
Additionally, there is a slight risk for excessive rainfall, so we'll have to monitor for the potential of flash flooding in certain areas.
A MUCH colder pattern will then take shape for the remainder of the 10-day period.
We'll be talking highs in the 50s/60s and lows in the 30s/40s.
Get those jackets and coats ready to go!
Have a great week.
