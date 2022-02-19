Mild, more clouds Sunday; even warmer with scattered rain chances into new week

Chilly conditions this evening for the Rio parade.

Saturday night Rio parade forecast

Be sure to grab a jacket on the way out as temperatures will be falling into the 40s through the course of the evening.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s heading into Sunday morning.

Sunday morning Overnight lows

Mostly sunny start to our Sunday, but clouds will be building in by the afternoon.

The timing of the arrival of clouds will ultimately have an impact on our high temperatures.

Bradley GRAF model

We'll favor upper 60s for now, but if clouds hold off a little longer in the day, some spots could sneak into the lower 70s.

A warm front will be traversing the area Sunday night and into Monday morning.

That'll help to generate at least a few scattered showers across the area.

The bulk of the activity will then lift northward into Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will be mild in the mid-70s

You'll notice an increase in humidity as well.

The pattern will remain warmer than normal through the middle parts of the week.

We're talking highs in the upper 70s to even lower 80s possible as well a couple of the days.

Daily rain chances will stick around throughout the (30-40%) week, but no severe weather nor flooding rains here locally.

Week ahead GFS rain estimates

Higher rain totals will be setting up farther to the north across the Tennessee river valley.

Our next cold front still looks to arrive by the end of the week, but exact timing is still up in the air at this point.

The models really start to diverge heading into the Mardi Gras weekend.

For now, we are calling for cooler than normal conditions with scattered rain chances returning by the end of the weekend.

We'll continue to monitor how the pattern evolves with time, so stay tuned!

