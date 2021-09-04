Metairie gas station alleged shooter: arrested

At noon Saturday, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of the suspect wanted in the shooting death of a Metairie man who was waiting in line for gas.

Multiple calls came in to 911 on Friday around 4 P.M., advising police that a man had been shot. When deputies arrived, they found Dwayne Nosacka suffering from a single gun shot wound to the chest.

Nosacka was transported to a local hospital, but died of his injuries.

A New Orleans man, Walter Sippio, 20, was booked into the JPSO Correctional Center, on Saturday, with one count of second degree murder.

On Friday, multiple witness described to police a white minivan cutting into the line at the gas station in front of Nosacka's vehicle, and when Nosacka exited his vehicle and confronted the driver of the minivan, Sippio, they engaged into a verbal altercations.

Witnesses attempted to deescalate the situation, but police say, Sippio returned to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm.

When the altercation began again, Sippio fired at Nosaka one time, striking him in the chest.

Sippio was seen fleeing the scene in the minivan, according to witnesses.

Police say, witnesses were able to provide a good description of both Sippio and his vehicle, along with capturing images of the vehicle.

JPSO investigators were able to identify the vehicle quickly, and Sippio surrendered at the JPSO Eastbank Operations Center.

When police investigated Sippio, they say he attempted to make a self-defense claim, but his accounts were contradicted by all witness accounts and on-scene evidence.

An arrest warrant was obtained, according to police, and Sippio is being held with a $500,000 bond.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said Saturday, "This is a senseless killing. No one should be dying over gas. I said yesterday that the suspect should just turn himself in because we wouldn't rest until we found him, and he did. The JPSO will continue to do everything in our power to keep Jefferson Parish a safe place to live and raise a family, and right now we need everyone to come together and cooler heads to prevail as we attempt to recover from Hurricane Ida."

Gas availability continues to be a concern to Louisiana residents one week after the landfall of Ida.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel